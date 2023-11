Phule-Shahu Ambedkari Sahitya Sammelan postponed

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The two-day Phule-Shahu Ambedkari Sahitya Sammelan to be organised jointly by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Sahitya Parishad and Sillod Shikshan Sanstha on November 26 was postponed. Now, the literary festival will be held on December 31, 2023 and January 1, 2024.

Chairman of the reception committee of Sahitya Sammelan Rahul Mhaske said that the date was changed as two literary meets would be held in 2024.