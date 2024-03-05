Physicians showcase talents at 'Dhanvantari Night 2024'

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a unique display of talent, physician doctors from the Physicians Association put on a vibrant show at the 'Dhanvantari Night 2024' event held at IMA Hall in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Sunday.

The event began with a traditional Dhanvantari pooja, followed by a programme filled with colorful performances. The audience was captivated by a diverse range of acts, including one-act and two-act plays, mimicry, group dances, duets, and melodious Marathi songs. Doctors themselves took centre stage, showcasing their hidden talents beyond the realm of medicine. Dr Ajeya Ukadgaonkar, Dr Ujjwala Zhanwar, and many others impressed the crowd with their singing, dancing, and acting abilities.

A special highlight was Dr Kaustubh Sodhani's portrayal of Swami Vivekananda, which received a thunderous applause from the audience.

The event not only served as a platform for doctors to unwind and showcase their artistic talents but also fostered a sense of camaraderie and community among the medical fraternity.

On this occasion the president of the physicians association Dr Sanjay Patne, secretary Dr Anant Kulkarni, Dr Abhay Pohekar, Dr Varsha Apte and others were present. Dr Viranchi Vaidya, Dr Nilofar Patel, Dr Ajinkya Deshmukh anchored the programme.