Pichi Parivartan and Bidai on Oct 29-30

Aurangabad:

A Chaturmas gratitude ceremony, Pichhi Parivartan and Bidai ceremony will be held in the presence of Rashtrasant Pulaksagarji Maharaj on October 29 and 30 at Khandelwal Digambar Jain Panchayat Parshwanath Temple, Rajabazar. A panchamrut abhishek will be held at 8.15 am on October 29, followed by a gratitude ceremony and a felicitation ceremony. A discourse will be organised thereafter. The Chaturmas Pichi Parivartan Vijayanjali Sabha and Padprakshalan of Acharya Pulaksagarji Maharaj and a special discourse has been organised on October 30 from 1.30 pm at Hirachand Kasliwal Prangan, Nawabpura.