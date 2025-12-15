Pigeon rescued from Nylon string trap

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Locals in the Anguri Bagh area spotted a pigeon trapped in a nylon string and informed secretary Jayesh Shinde, Life Care Animal Welfare Association. On Monday, the rescue team freed the bird safely.

The pigeon was entangled high on a tree, prompting the team to contact the Padampura Fire Brigade. Firefighters arrived with specialized equipment and rescued the pigeon, saving its life. The operation involved duty in-charge Deeparaj Gangawane, Pranal Suryavanshi, Mohammad Muzaffar, Mateen Shaikh, Deepak Gadekar, Trimbak Sawant, and driver Chandrasen Gite, with support from Jayesh Shinde and Waseem Mirza.

Caption: Team rescuing a pigeon trapped in nylon string in the Anguri Bagh area.