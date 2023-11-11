Piling of pipes, wooden logs catches fire

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The new water pipelines placed beneath the Railway Station flyover got burnt, on Saturday afternoon. The aggressive fire lasted for more than two hours, however, the billows of black smoke in the sky, was attracting the attention of the citizens from far away. The black coating on the pipes, wooden logs placed between the pipes to lock the piling of pipes from getting slipped got burnt in the accident.

It may be noted that the task of laying a network of internal water distribution pipelines is underway in different parts of the city. The MJP through the contractor is placing the pipes. Hence, we can see piling of pipes on open grounds, spaces or on the side of roads.

It so happened that Avinash Borde contacted the Fire Brigade Station and informed them about the burning of pipes at 3.25 pm. Hence two fire tenders from Padampura Fire Station and one tender from Cidco Fire Sub-station reached the spot. After a struggle of 40 minutes the fire jawans succeeded in dousing the fire. The team comprising L P Kolhe, H Y Ghuge and Vaibhav Bakde took hard efforts.

Earlier, two such fire incidents had taken place in the city. Today’s incident was third in the order. According to fire brigade sources, “ The pipes are catching fire due to the spread of dry garbage and dry grass around it. Besides, the fire spreads aggressively due to dry grass, wooden logs and newly coatings made on the pipes. Around 14-15 pipes were burnt, out of 40, in today’s incident.”