Pipe thieves active in city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Pundaliknagar police have registered a case of theft against unidentified thieves on charge of stealing 48 water pipes from Cidco N-3 sector in the last week. The concerned administration is also worried over the rise in incidents of burning the pipes in the last three months.

According to the complaint lodged by the incharge deputy engineer Mahesh Chaudhary, a stock of 40 pipes of 200 mm width and eight pipes of 150 mm width were kept near the roadside to lay pipes in Surya Park (in N-3 sector). The municipal corporation had also deployed a watchman to look after. However, on December 16, 48 pipes were reported missing. The estimated cost of these pipes is Rs 2.75 lakh.

Police said, “Many CCTV cameras installed under the Smart City Mission have become defunct. We reminded the Smart City Office to repair them and make them functioning as they play a vital role in resolving crimes, but the response was cold. Majority of looting incidents had taken place in Chikalthana MIDC. Taking advantage of this, the thieves had snatched away purses and mobile phones of four women citizens. The CCTV cameras installed at Cambridge Chowk, MIDC Chikalthana area, Annabhau Sathe Chowk, Sarafa Galli and Shahgunj are not functioning. Hence the police face hardship in resolving the crime and undertake further investigation, it is learnt.