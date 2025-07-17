Pipeline burst force citizens to face water emergency in city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A 1,200 mm diameter main water pipeline, responsible for supplying water to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city, burst near Chitegaon after being struck by a Poclain machine. The damage caused a major disruption in the city's water supply, leading to an emergency situation. The repair work took 23 hours, delaying water restoration until Thursday around 11.30 am.

The incident occurred at 9.45 am on Wednesday, when the pipeline was accidentally hit during road construction work being carried out by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). The municipal administration promptly issued repair orders to the concerned authorities.

Continuous disruptions in water supply

This pipeline burst is just the latest in a series of problems affecting the city’s water supply. On July 14, a power outage at the Pharola pump station had already disrupted supply. Just two days later, the pipeline burst at Chitegaon caused millions of liters of water to be wasted.

CSMC executive engineer Kiran Dhande confirmed that the areas which missed water supply on Wednesday began receiving water from Thursday afternoon. However, recurring issues have worsened the water crisis during the monsoon season. Several areas of the city reportedly haven’t received water for over a week, prompting growing anger and frustration among residents.