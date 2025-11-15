Pisadevi road encroachments causes traffic congestion

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Due to the increasing encroachments from Ambedkarnagar to Pisadevi Road and in the Sunny Center area, vehicle users constantly face the risk of accidents.

These encroachments have created major obstructions to traffic flow in this area. Citizens have submitted a statement to the municipal corporation saying that even after making several complaints in the past, no concrete action has been taken.

According to residents, there is a high risk of accidents for two-wheeler riders and pedestrians, especially in the morning and at night, on the stretch between Hanuman Chowk and Baisali Dhaba.