Plane crash in A’bad brings back vivid memories of city’s horrific incident.

Lokmat News Network Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A shocking and heart-wrenching incident occurred in Ahmedabad on Thursday, where an Air India plane crashed. This horrific event has brought back memories of the devastating plane crash that happened 32 years ago, in 1993, in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (the erstwhile Aurangabad), which claimed the lives of several capable individuals. A total of 55 people lost their lives in that tragic accident.

The tragic plane crash at Chikalthana Airport took place on 26th April 1993. On that day, an Indian Airlines flight operating on the Delhi–Jaipur–Udaipur–Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar–Mumbai route had taken off for Mumbai. However, the aircraft was unable to gain the necessary altitude for a safe takeoff. As a result, the plane’s rear wheel grazed a tall truck parked on the Beed Highway adjacent to the runway. The truck was parked there by its driver to watch the plane take off and was loaded with cotton bales. After grazing the truck, one of the aircraft's rear wheels detached. The plane then struck a high-voltage power line in the Chikalthana area, went out of control, and crashed into a nearby field. It broke into pieces and caught fire.

Plane broke into three pieces; lucky passengers jumped out and survived

In this city’s horrific incident, 53 passengers and 2 crew members, a total of 55 people, lost their lives. The plane had broken into three parts. Some passengers were fortunate enough to quickly jump out of the wreckage and survive. However, most passengers in the rear section, and some in the front, died—some from burns and others from suffocation. The accident claimed the lives of many prominent figures who played a crucial role in the development of the Tourism capital, including Nandlal Dhoot of Videocon, A D Joshi, P U Jain-Thole, Jawharani of Hotel Guru, Deepak Munot of Rajendra Motors, and V.A. Jadhav. The tragedy left a lasting scar on the hearts of the city’s residents. The recent plane crash in Ahmedabad has once again brought back vivid memories of this devastating event for many in the city.

Pilot's presence of mind appreciated

On Wednesday evening, an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar got caught in a storm over the city. The turbulence caused the plane to sway mid-air, and due to the storm, it could not land on the runway at Chikalthana Airport. Eventually, the aircraft had to be diverted to Nashik. Around 200 passengers were aboard, clinging to their lives in fear. However, due to the pilot's quick thinking and presence of mind, a major disaster was averted, and passengers expressed their relief and gratitude.