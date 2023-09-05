Plantation plans wilting in drought

Tree plantation drives struggle to gain momentum as a result of the region's dry spell

VAIBHAV PARWAT

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The tree plantation drives in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar districts, have encountered a significant setback this year due to a prolonged shortfall in rainfall. The tree planting campaign, which commenced in June on World Environment Day, has struggled to gain momentum as a result of the region's dry spell.

With the beginning of the rainy season, numerous organizations, including the forest department, social groups, educational institutions, industrial entities and environmental enthusiasts, have actively participated in tree plantation drives. However, the lack of anticipated rainfall in June prompted many to postpone their initiatives. Even as the calendar advanced into July and August, the dearth of rainfall persisted, hampering tree planting efforts.

Lack of enthusiasm among citizens

Small saplings, crucial for reforestation, require a minimum of four to five inches of moist ground to thrive. Planting them in dry soil significantly diminishes their chances of survival. While native tree species generally have greater drought resistance, there is a noticeable lack of enthusiasm among citizens and social organizations to undertake tree planting activities, said sources of the forest department.

Only four percent forest cover

-The region possesses a mere four percent of forest resources, and the diminishing tree count has raised alarms about environmental consequences.

-The census carried out by the Aurangabad First last year revealed that there were only 25,000 trees in the city.

-Last year, 50,000 saplings were distributed for tree plantation.

-This year, only 4,000 saplings were planted by social organizations.

-Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has 2 percent forest cover.

-From 2001 to 2022, Aurangabad lost 10000 sq mtr of tree cover, equivalent to a 0.10 percent decrease in tree cover since 2000, and 89.3 tones of CO₂e emissions.

Challenge to keep plants alive

Manoj Kale, a representative of the Nisarg Foundation, highlighted the plight, stating, "Plantation campaigns have been affected due to less rains. Three-month delay in rains makes it a challenge to keep the plants alive. Even if we plant trees late now, if the rains are delayed again, the plants will be affected. There is no water in wells or boreholes to water these plants."

Tree plantation statistics in district:

-In 2020, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar witnessed the planting of 50,000 trees.

-In 2021, the number increased to 75,000 trees.

-In 2022, a total of 80,000 trees were planted by the forest department.