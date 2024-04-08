Plastic surgeon underlines need to preserve Thatte Tank; Salim Ali Lake

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Noted plastic surgeon and a descendant of Thattes, Dr. Ravin Thatte, has urged to overcome all the hurdles coming in the way of the preservation of the Thatte Tank (situated in Begumpura). He also visited Dr Salim Ali Lake and expressed concern over its pathetic condition.

Dr Thatte said that his ancestors had built the tank some 250 years ago to quench the thirst of human beings as well as animals. He was speaking at a function organised to release a Gaurav Granth on the late Dr. Avinash Yelikar on Sunday.

“ I am glad to visit the historic city. My ancestors had built two separate water tanks, one for human beings and another for animals. The water in the tanks was brought through an underground aqueduct,” he said.

Dr Thatte also mentioned that after 200 years and above, my cousin and another descendant of Thattes have become the secretary in the Department of Irrigation in Delhi.

He underlined the need to preserve the tank on priority and also expressed his grave concern over the pathetic condition of Dr Salim Ali Lake.

It is learnt that the preservation of Thatte Tank and Thatte Naher (at Begumpura) will be undertaken in phases. The first phase of work was started in February.