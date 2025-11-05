Play ‘Vivar’ highlights Hindu-Muslim unity at MGM University

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

On Wednesday, the Department of Music and Drama at Mahatma Gandhi Mission (MGM) University staged the play ‘Vivar’ to mark Marathi Rangabhoomi Din. The one-act play, written by Irfan Mujawar and featuring Anagha Pande and Pranita Autade, conveyed a powerful message of humanity rising above religious divides and left the audience deeply moved.

The event, held at Rukmini Auditorium, was attended by Prof. Mohan Phule, Chancellor Ankushrao Kadam, Vice-chancellor Dr. Vilas Sapkal, and other dignitaries. Prof. Phule said the Marathi community’s passion for theatre has thrived for centuries and praised the new generation’s opportunities.

Chancellor Kadam urged students to nurture their artistic interests, while Dr. Sapkal appreciated the department’s experimental approach. Dr. Raju Sonawane delivered the introduction, Sameeksha Saraf compered, and Apoorva Jadhav proposed the vote of thanks. Faculty and students contributed to the programme’s success.