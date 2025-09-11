Playwright Santosh Pawar interacts with students

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Prominent playwright Santosh Pawar visited the Department of Performing Arts of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University on Thursday.

Interacting with the students of the department, he guided the students about the entire process of playwriting, direction, drama production, rehearsal plays and setting up scenes one by one and dialogue skills in films.

To explain the entire process of drama production, Santosh is an actor, writer, and director who has played roles in many serials and movies like Phubai Phu, Yadakdachit, Hich Khari Family Chi Gammat Ahe and Navra Mazha Navsacha.

He also guided all the students of the department in detail about the process of play production. Head of the Department Dr Vaishali Bodhale gave the introduction. Dr Smita Sable, Dr Gajanan Dandge and other faculty members were also present. Santosh Pawar also met Vice Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari.