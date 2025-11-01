PM highlights link between Ajanta Caves and Indian Navy

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi has acknowledged that the three-masted ship depicted in the 6th century painting at the world heritage Ajanta Caves had inspired the Indian Navy to transform.

In the one and a half-minute video of the India Maritime Week in Mumbai the PM made the above reference a couple of days ago.

It may be noted that this specific painting located in Ajanta Cave No. 17 also served as the inspiration for the Indian Navy's modern, traditionally built ‘stitched ship,’ the INSV Kaundinya, which was inducted in May 2025.

“ Ajanta is not very far from here (Mumbai). Visit the place and glance at the three-masted ship design,” he said. PM highlighted this ancient depiction at the Ajanta Caves as evidence of India's historical prominence and advanced capabilities in shipbuilding centuries ago, noting that its design was later adopted by other countries. The design influenced global trade for centuries, he stressed.

It may be noted that the summit was attended by representatives from over 85 countries. It includes shipping giants, CEOs, start-ups, policymakers, and investors, reflecting worldwide confidence in India’s maritime potential. The summit also underscores its inclusive and global scope.