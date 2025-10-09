PM invited to inaugurate advantage MahaExpo 2026; Preparations underway

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Organizers of the Advantage MahaExpo 2026 have invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate the event, scheduled from January 8 to 11 at Auric. Officials said they are awaiting confirmation from the Prime Minister’s Office.

District Collector Deelip Swami reviewed preparations on Thursday with senior officials, industry representatives, and Auric authorities. The meeting included SP Dr Vinay kumar Rathod, CSMC additional commissioner Ranjit Patil, deputy collector Sangita Rathod, joint director of industries Swapnil Rathod, and expo coordinator Anil Patil, among others. Spread over 27.5 acres, the exhibition will feature around 1,500 stalls showcasing a wide range of industries and innovations. “The exhibition is ready for January. While the Prime Minister’s confirmation is pending, the administration is fully supporting industry bodies,” said Collector Deelip Swami. Massia President Arjun Gaikwad added, “We hope for a positive response from the Prime Minister and continue our efforts to secure his presence.”