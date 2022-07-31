PM Modi, Amit Shah did not assure Uddhav Thackeray to make CM

July 31, 2022

Lokmat News Network Aurangabad, July 31: “If BJP can make Eknath Shinde, having support of just 50 MLAs CM, ...

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, July 31:

“If BJP can make Eknath Shinde, having support of just 50 MLAs CM, the it would have made Uddhav Thackeray CM as well. However, neither PM Narendra Modi nor Amit Shah had assured Thackeray to make him CM. They told that CM will of the party having maximum MLAs”, said chief minister Eknath Shinde in a public meeting at Sillod on Sunday.

Shinde further said, Shiv Sena and BJP contested assembly election together in 2019. People had voted for them. However, Uddhav Thackeray had not listed to the party MLAs and made Mahavikas Aaghadi government with Congress and NCP. NCP leader Ajit Pawar plotted to destroy Shiv Sena completely in the past two and a half years. NCP had given step-motherly treatment to Shiv Sena MLAs in the distribution of the funds, Shinde mentioned.

Late Balasaheb Thackeray taught us to revolt against injustice and raise your voice. If we had not revolted, Shiv Sena would have been completely destroyed. If we had done anything wrong, people would not have come with us, Shinde said.

