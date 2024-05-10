PM Modi must determine who is 'Nakli' and who is 'Asli' before inviting us join BJP

Uddhav Thackeray addresses gathering at Marathwada Sanskritik Mandal

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Uddhav Thackeray, the chief of Shiv Sena (UBT), launched a scathing attack on BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of inviting ‘Nakli Sena’ and ‘Nakli NCP’ to join BJP only to secure his political survival and hide his fear of loosing the Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra. He was speaking in a political address at the Marathwada Sanskritik Mandal on Friday.

Theckeray was addressing an election rally in the city for the party’s Lok Sabha candidate Chandrakant Khaire and Jalna candidate Kalyan Kale.

He said, PM Modi has said that I am Balasaheb’s ‘nakli santaan’. This is an insult not only to late Balasaheb Thackeray, but to all party members. Whoever you are, Maharashtra will show you your place. Recalling the earlier alliance between the BJP and the Shiv Sena, Thackeray said, “Today, you are calling me a fake person. But in 2014 you had taken my signature to declare that you will be our prime ministerial candidate. Didn’t you feel ashamed while taking my signature then.” Chandrakant Khaire, Kalyan Kale. Leader of opposition in the legislative council Ambadas Danve, former Mayor Nandkumar Ghodele, Raju Vaidya and other party activists were present.

Adani, Ambani are buying land in J&K

Referring to the Centre’s move to remove the special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir, Uddhav said that after the Modi government stayed Article 370 (B), people from outside can buy land in Jammu and Kashmir. “But who purchased the land in the state. Adani and Ambani. Because there are large quantities of lithium in J and K. And that is the reason why the Modi government stayed Article 370 (B).

PM mute about inflation, Maratha reservation

For the past 10 years, people have been hearing your fake promises. The PM never speaks about rising prices of fuel, cooking gas and inflation. Farmers are committing suicide, Maratha community is fighting for reservation, the issue of minimum support price is pending, people are still feeling the effects of demonetization, but our PM Modi is not even speaking a word.