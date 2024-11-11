PM Modi to arrive in city on Nov 14

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally on November 14 at 1 pm at the 15-acre site of the Graham Firth Company in Chikalthana MIDC, for the campaigning of the Mahayuti candidates from 9 assembly constituencies in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district and 5 constituencies in Jalna district.

Sharing the details of the rally in a press conference on Monday, MP Dr. Bhagwat Karad said, “ Political dignitaries like Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, union Minister Ramdas Athawale, MLC Pankaja Munde, Vijay Rahatkar, and former union Minister Raosaheb Danve will be present at the rally.

Atul Save (candidate from the East constituency) criticised claiming that over the past five years, the MIM party had obstructed the district's development. He accused MIM's candidate Imtiaz Jaleel of causing social discord over the past decade and questioned saying name of any single project or scheme for which his name (Jaleel) is taken.

He also challenged to mention if there had been any constructive work beyond opposing the Marathwada Muktisangram Din and the renaming of the city to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. BJP city president Shirish Boralkar, district president Rajendra Janjal, Anil Makriye, and Rajendra Sable were present on the occasion.