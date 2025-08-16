PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya celebrates Independence Day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The 79th Independence Day was celebrated at the PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar with enthusiasm. Principal Anil Yadav hoisted the national flag. Students of Scouts, Guides and NCC contingent presented a wonderful parade. Uma Yadav was the special guest.

The tiny tots of the school's Balvatika presented wonderful dance performance. Various group dances and group songs were presented by the students of different classes. Teacher Data Shinde delivered a speech and primary teacher Ranjana Adhade sang a patriotic song.

Students and parents were present in large numbers. Teacher Sunil Jadhav proposed a vote of thanks.