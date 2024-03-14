PM-Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana launched

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday virtually approved the applications of 5,000 beneficiaries for the PM-Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana. This central scheme offers free electricity to consumers using up to 300 units and lets them earn by selling excess solar power.

Fadnavis urged the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd, the state power distribution company, to raise awareness about the scheme. Consumers can get a subsidy of Rs 30,000 to Rs 78,000 for installing rooftop solar panels, eliminating electricity bills and generating income.

The event also saw the launch of the Urja Chatbot app, offering a one-stop platform for MSEDCL’s services, and the signing of Green PPAs for 3,868 MW of renewable energy, including battery storage. These initiatives aim to reduce carbon footprint and boost solar power usage in the state.