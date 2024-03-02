PMAY scheme to roll on after LS polls

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The foundation stone laying ceremony to construct 11,000 houses under Prime Minister Awas Yojana (PMAY) is being delayed for one or the other reason. Now, it is believed that the auspicious function is likely to be held after the Lok Sabha elections. Meanwhile, 40,000 applicants are anxiously waiting for the project to roll on as it has been stuck in red-tapism. Technical scrutiny is pending in this case.

Earlier, the PMAY scheme will be implemented on uneven surfaces situated at Padegaon, Sunderwadi, Teesgaon, and Harsul. Multi-storeyed buildings will be built at each site. A total of 11,000 residential blocks will be constructed. The administration has selected four contractors and issued work orders to them.

It may be noted that the BJP leaders are trying their best to perform the ‘bhoomipoojan’ of the PMAY scheme before the declaration of Lok Sabha (LS) polls. There is a possibility that the code of conduct is likely to come into effect between March 5 and 8. It is not possible to obtain the necessary permissions in eight days. It is learned that the state-level high-powered committee has not approved the detailed project report (DPR). After their approval, it will be forwarded to the central-level committee for their consent. Cidco is the planning authority of Tisgaon and Sunderwadi. Hence the municipal corporation is yet to be appointed as the planning authority for the PMAY. The approval of Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) is also required. Hence these are the reasons for the delay in the project. The administrator G Sreekanth has hinted about this while speaking to the newsmen. He also acknowledged that the section concerned is daily receiving inquiries from the beneficiaries in large numbers.

Meanwhile, the CSMC will soon tell the beneficiaries to submit the choice of location (out of the above four) under PMAY. The allotment of houses will be on a draw basis.

The Central Government will be granting a loan of Rs 2.60 lakh from the. The estimated cost of each residential block is between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 13 lakh. Hence the beneficiaries will have to raise the remaining amount. The banks will be giving loans to them and they will have to be repaid in the form of fixed instalments.