Pocket Gardens to be developed in city by spending ₹30 crore

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) of the Central Government, the chhatrapati sambhajinagar municipal corporation (CSMC) had earlier received a total grant of ₹62 crore. In the first phase, ₹32 crore was sanctioned, and now in the second phase, ₹30 crore has been received. From this new allocation, the corporation plans to create 10 to 12 pocket gardens on major roads and open spaces across the city. Besides, the municipal administrator G Sreekanth has decided to beautify and enhance the city’s entry points with grand gateways.

To reduce air pollution in the city, the CSMC has already implemented various measures. With the ₹32 crore received four years ago, 10 major junctions were beautified with fountains, vertical gardens were set up along roadsides, air-quality monitoring machines were installed at two locations, and road dividers were developed with greenery.

Now, the solid waste management section is planning to utilise the newly sanctioned ₹30 crore for the next phase of urban beautification. The administrator has directed that pocket gardens be developed along major roads and in available open spaces to help improve air quality and enhance the city’s visual appeal.

Six entry points to get grand gateways

Grand entry gates will be constructed at the city’s main approach roads — Jalna Road, Paithan Road, Jalgaon Road, Pune Road, Mumbai Road, and Beed Bypass. Work has already started at three of these sites. Acting upon the instruction of the administrator the solid waste management section will design and execute beautification and landscaping projects at these gateway points to give the city a more welcoming and aesthetic look.