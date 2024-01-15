Poets mesmerises audience at All India Mushaira

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Thousands of ghazal and poetry-lovers attended the All India Mushaira (poetic meet) organised by the MP, Imtiaz Jaleel at Aam Khas Maidan on Sunday evening. The literary meet was graced by the shayars (poets) from different parts of the country. Each one of the presenters was master in his art and left no stone unturned to mesmerise and won the hearts of thousands of audiences through their shayaris, ‘shers’ and ghazals.

Veteran poet and writer Aslam Mirza presided over. Imtiaz Jaleel and Rafiq Khan welcomed the guests. The MP made an introductory speech, Mubeen Siddiqui Topiwala worked hard for the success of the event and Sohail Zakiuddin conducted the proceedings.

Some of notable ‘shers’ presented by the poets that were appreciated by the audience and drew a round of applause are mentioned below.

Naeem Faraz - ‘Bina gahno ke ruksat ho gayi, lakht-e-jigar uski; amiro ke liye jo qeemti zevar banata hai.’

Arif Saifi - ‘Jo likha hai mere muqaddar mein, usko hargiz badal nahi sakte;

mujko aye astin ke sapon tum, das to sakte ho nigal nahi sakte.’

Manzar Bhopali - ‘Koi bachne ka nahi sab ka pata janati hai;

kis taraf aag lagana hai hawa janati hai.’

‘Aankh bhar aayi kisi se jo mulakat hui;

khushk mausam tha magar toot ke barsat hui.’

‘Ek maqam aur bulandi pe, banane na diya;

hum ko parvaz ka mauqa hi, hawa ne na diya.’

Hamed Bhusawali - ‘Hum kaha muflisi se darte hai,

sirf sharmindagi se darte hai.

Kal tere dushmani se darte the,

aab teri dosti se darte hai.’

‘Itna rakha gaya andhero mein

Abto to hum roshni se darte hai,

Jabse khauf-e-khuda gaya dilse

Tabse hum har kisi se darte hai.’

Shabeena Adeeb - ‘Khamosh lab hai jhuki hai palke

Dilo mein ulfat nayi-nayi hai

Abhi takkaluf hai guftugu mein

Abhi mohabbat nayi-nayi hai.’

Nadeem Farooq - ‘Alfaz bik rahe the kharide nahi gaye,

School hum garibo ke bacche nahi gaye.

Tu khud zaroorato ke andhero mein kho gaya,

Tujko talash karne andhere nahi gaye.’

Aslam Mirza - ‘Hamare shahar mein dar bolte hai

Makaan khamosh hai ghar bolte hai

Basirat ho to khatre mein samandar

Samat ho to manzar bolte hai.’