Pol leaders pressurising State Board to revoke exam centres ban

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The office-bearers of the several political parties are pressurising the officials of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) to revoke the ban imposed on the tainted centres.

It may be noted that the number of copy cases was rising within the division in HSC and SSC examinations every year. The State Government is considering implementing measures to curb malpractice during the examination.

The Education Department announced that those centres where copy cases are reported will face action like permanent centre ban. Students were found to be involved in malpractice during the HSC and SSC 2024 examinations.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Divisional office banned 55 centres in the 12th and 10th in the five districts for malpractice during the last examinations. The State Board made it clear that the ban would not be revoked.

Currently, the Divisional office of the Board is preparing for the examinations, and the process of centre allocation is underway. It will conduct the examinations of standards 12th and 10th, beginning on February 10 and 20, respectively, during this academic year.

The school's management requested the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division of MSBSHSE

for the withdrawal of the action. When the administration of the divisional office took a firm decision, the management of education societies approached the office-bearers of the different political parties.

So, the office-bearers pleaded with the officers of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division of the Board to revoke the action.

They are citing that children of the poor section of society are studying at the schools where centres were banned. Some office-bearers are pressuring the officers by making phone calls daily.

It was clearly stated in a meeting of the State Board chairman, the School Education Minister, and other officials that permission should not be granted to the examination centres where malpractices were found last year.