Pola celebrated with puja, music, and puranpoli in Chikalthana, Satara, and Harsul

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chikalthana, Satara, and Harsul came alive on Friday with special pujas and festivities marking the Pola festival.

In Chikalthana, the celebration was marked by DJ music, bands, and people dancing in front of decorated bullocks. The Navpute family performed a special worship for their beloved pair, fondly called “Sonya Haranya.” “We care more for these mute animals than even for our vehicles,” said family head Ramesh Navpute. At the residence of former mayor Nandkumar Ghodele, bullocks were worshipped and fed puranpoli as an offering. Anita Ghodele, Neha Ghodele, Vrushalitai Ghodele, Siddharth Ghodele, Mahendra Ghodele, and Jitendra Ghodele were also present. Meanwhile, in Harsul, several bullock pairs gathered near the Maruti temple, drawing crowds.

Photo Caption

1. Navpute family performing traditional puja in Chikalthana.

2. Passion on display... Bullock procession with musical celebrations.

3. Former mayor Nandkumar Ghodele offering puranpoli to bullocks at his residence.