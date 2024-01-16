Pole near Bamu gate removed immediately

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A street pole which was in front of the gate of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) and Namantar Shaheed Stambh was removed last night.

It may be noted that the pole was proving a hurdle between the university gate and Namantar Shahid Stambh.

Founder of Republican Sena Anandraj Ambedkar asked the administration of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) to remove the pole. Office-bearers of the organisation Sachin Nikam, Atul Kamble and others pursued the matter with the CSMC administration. The Corporation announced of installing two sets of street lights near the boundry of the gate premises.