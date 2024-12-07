Police accused of being lenient in Radico NV investigation!

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A tragic incident occurred at Radico NV Maharashtra in the Shendra five-star industrial estate when a maize storage tank (silo) ruptured, resulting in the deaths of four workers. Following the incident, the Karmad Police Station filed charges of culpable homicide against four officials. Around 20 days passed since the incident, and police have yet to arrest the suspects. Instead, the accused are utilising legal manoeuvres to avoid arrest. They are filing anticipatory bail applications in the District Court and the Aurangabad Bench of Bombay High Court.

The victims—Vijay Gawli, Dattatray Bodhare, Santosh Popalghat, and Kisan Hirde—lost their lives in the accident on November 15. Karmad police station has booked, Assistant Manager (Security) Surendra Khairnar; Assistant Manager (Maintenance and Repairs) Mahadev Patil, and Labour Contractor Gyaneshwar Rithe. They have been booked under serious offence, therefore, it was the responsibility of the police to provide justice to the deceased through immediate arrests of the four officials.

Instead of arresting them, the accused were free to approach the court and file for anticipatory bail applications in different courts. The district court rejected their initial application, therefore, the arrests were delayed so that they could appeal before the bench. It is said that the son of BJP’s big leader is the company’s director, therefore, due to political pressure, the arrest has been delayed.

Box

Assistant Police Inspector (API, Karmad Police Station) Pratap Navghare said, "Three of the accused are still absconding. Our police station team and the local crime branch are actively searching for them. However, their whereabouts remain unknown. The district court had rejected their anticipatory bail applications, and they are now appealing to the higher court. We are monitoring their movements, and they will be arrested soon."