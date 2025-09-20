Police allegedly demand bribe after container accident, driver’s video goes viral

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

After a container accident on Thursday night in Loni (Kh.), Vaijapur tehsil, the Shivur police allegedly demanded Rs 30,000 from the injured driver for filing the accident report, according to the container driver.

The driver, Jaiprakash Kailaschandra Chaudhary (HR 38 AE 1226), shared his account in a video made by local citizens, which has gone viral on social media. Meanwhile, the police have dismissed the allegations. The container, traveling from Malegaon to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, overturned around 1 am near the roadside in Loni Khurd after the driver lost control. Locals broke the cabin glass to rescue the driver, who sustained injuries to his head and leg. Villagers also provided him food. During the incident, thieves looted the vehicle’s battery and jack.

Driver’s claim:

After the accident, when he contacted the police, he was allegedly asked for Rs 30,000 to file the accident report. He offered Rs 5,000, but received no response. He was also reportedly told not to return to the police station.

Police response:

“I personally visited the site. The driver’s allegations are baseless. No accident report can be filed without a formal case. The container carried LG TV sets, which were damaged, and thus the driver himself could face legal action. His statements are being recorded,” said the Shivur police.

Citizens’ complaint:

Locals claim that when they approached the police after the accident, they received dismissive replies instead of assistance. Allegations of bribery and the police filing a case against the driver have raised questions about Shivur police’s conduct.