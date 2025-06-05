Police arrest 10 suspects in Gangapur dacoity case

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In the wake of the dacoities and thefts at Gangapur, Shillegaon and Waluj areas in the past few days, the Rural Police along with the local crime branch (LCB) conducted a combing operation within the Shillegaon police station limits on Wednesday night. A total of 10 suspects were arrested in the combing operation.

A gang of eight dacoits attacked a family of three shepherds at Manjari Shivar of the tehsil at around 2 am on Tuesday. They severely beat them up and made off worth Rs 3 lakh. A total of five members of the shepherd family were seriously injured in the attack.

The police formed two teams to investigate this crime. Senior police officers also rushed to the spot and inspected it.

Rural Police along with 100 policemen from the LCB conducted a combing operation in the Pardhi community settlements of Gajgaon and Domegaon under the jurisdiction of Shillegaon Police Station and arrested ten suspects on Wednesday night.

Four of them were handed over to Gangapur Police Station and six to Shillegaon Police for questioning. Sources informed that during this operation, the police came across some strong evidence in connection with the dacoities that took place in the last few days. In view of this, the police are interrogating the suspects thoroughly.