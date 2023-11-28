Police arrest 3 burglars after 10 days of crime

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: After the 10-day probe, Jinsi Police arrested three persons involved in the Kailasnagar burglary. The accused have been identified as Syed Sartaj alias Gomda Syed Sikandar (34), Syed Salman alias Sonu Kala Syed Saud (28), Majed Baig alis Jhadaf Yunus Baig (24).

According to details, Manoj Agrawal from Kailasnagar had gone out of the station with family for the Diwali festival. Agrawal was informed by his neighbour on November 14 about a broken door lock. The burglars made off with 12 gm of gold, silver chain and cash of Rs 32,000. PSI Rohit Gangurde, at the instruction of Police Inspector Rameshwar Gade, launched a probe.

He learnt informers that Majed Baig with his friends committed the crime.

PSIs Gangpurde and Dnyaneshwar Shind along with constables Shaikh Zafar, Narendra Chavan, Shaikh Naeem, Nandlal Chavan, Bhimrao Pawar, Santosh Shankpal searched for the trio. During the search, it was revealed that notorious criminal Sartaj was an accomplice in the crime. Police arrested the accused one after another by Sunday. A total of nine cases were registered against Sartaj earlier while one against Salman. The trio became friends while taking sedative pills at Misarwadi. They sold the stolen ornaments to a jeweller Ganesh at Baijipura. Gangurde said that the jeweller would also be made accused after seizing the stolen ornaments.