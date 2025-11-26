Police arrest man for defaming woman through fake social media ID

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Police have swiftly arrested an accused who uploaded a woman’s photo from the MIDC Waluj area on a fake Instagram ID and spread defamatory content about her. The complainant woman had filed a report at the police station on November 19. According to the complaint, an unknown person had created a fake ID and started defaming the woman by posting insulting comments and stories about her.

Taking the matter seriously, under the guidance of senior police inspector Rameshwar Gade, a team comprising PSI Sagar Patil and his team began investigating the case. Based on technical information obtained from the cyber department, the identity of the accused was established. It was found that the accused, Dnyaneshwar Baburao Gawande (38, Pimpaldari, Sillod tehsil), had been using a deactivated mobile number to defame the complainant through social media. Since the accused kept changing his location, tracing him was difficult. However, the team tracked him to the Ajanta area and successfully arrested him swiftly.