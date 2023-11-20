Police book past and present public representatives

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The agitation held in front of the Godavari Marathwada Irrigation Development Corporation (GMIDC, Jalna Road) headquarters, this morning, witnessed heated arguments and conflicts between the police and the past and present public representatives during the whole day. Hence the Jawaharnagar and Jinsi police stations had registered independent cases against them in the evening.

The Jawaharnagar police station, on the complaint of constable Gokul Lodwal, booked the former minister Rajesh Tope, Kailash Gorantyal, Amarsinh Pandit, Dhanshri Talwalkar, Pandurang Tangade Patil and 150 other agitators under Section 341, 143, 149 and 188 of IPC and under Section 135 of Maharashtra Police Act.

On other hand, the Jinsi police station has registered cases against former MLA Kalyan Kale, former mayor Nandkumar Ghodele, Santosh Mane, Babasaheb Dhole and Namdeo Pawar, said the deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Shilwant Nandedkar.