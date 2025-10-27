Police bust brothel in Sajapur shivar; three women rescued, five held

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Acting swiftly on a tip-off, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city police (Cantonment Division) raided a tin shed near the Dhule–Solapur Highway in Sajapur Shivar on Sunday evening, uncovering a prostitution racket. The team rescued three women and arrested five men during the operation carried out under the guidance of ACP Sanjay Sanap.

Police sources said the raid followed confidential information about women being held captive and forced into prostitution in a tin shed behind Chaudhari Tiles. Acting on the lead, the Cantonment Division’s special squad set up a trap with a decoy customer. Around 8 pm, the decoy struck a deal and sent a pre-decided signal, prompting the police to storm the premises. The main accused, Salman Sayyed (25,Ayodhyangar), was found operating the brothel, which he had rented from Sham Salunke(Kolwadi, Kannad). Four customers Sandeep Pawar, Ishwar Rathod, Shubham Kayasth, and Balu Ranmale were also nabbed. Police recovered Rs 17,140 in cash, mobile phones, condom packets, and other objectionable materials. Transactions were reportedly done through PhonePe. The rescued women have been shifted to a safe shelter. The tin shed housed six rooms equipped with beds, mattresses, and toilets. A case has been registered at Waluj MIDC police station, and further investigation is underway under ACP Sanap’s supervision.