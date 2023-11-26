Police bust flesh trade racket

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MIDC Waluj Police raided Hotel Saikripa at Pandharpur on Friday and busted a flesh trade racket.

Police received information that a flesh trade racket was being run at Hotel Saikripa located behind Tiranga Chowk of Pandharpur.

Police sent a dummy consumer who gave money to the hotel manager.

The dummy customer while making an entry into a room with a woman, gave a signal to the police waiting outside. Police team raided the hotel while its manager Nilesh Subhash Pawar (Jatna, Phulambri) succeeded in running away from the spot.

Police checked the hotel and found a customer Laxman Rajesh Govande (20, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar) indulged in a vulgar gesture with a woman.

Police detained the customer and released two women in the age group of 25 to 30 brought to the lodge for the flesh trade. Police personnel also seized cash of Rs 5,930 and two mobiles worth RS 60,000 and condom packets.

Hotel owner Ravi Kale, manager Nilesh Subhash Pawar, employee Shubham Jangel and customer Laxman Govande were booked with MIDC Waluj Police Station. Significantly, police raided the same hotel earlier also.

It has come to light, that after the action, the hotel owner and his employees begin the flesh trade again after some days for their financial benefit.