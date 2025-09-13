Police bust MR-medical syndicate, arrest 12 peddlers in major crackdown

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Police have busted a criminal syndicate of medical representatives (MRs), medical drivers, and peddlers operating across Marathwada for two years, targeting college students and linking with criminals and drug traffickers.

Under Police Commissioner Praveen Pawar and Deputy Commissioner Ratnakar Navale, the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) and crime branch seized 2,504 illegal medicine bottles from a logistics company in Waluj on Friday. The medicines, sourced from Kanpur, were destined for Nashik and Malegaon. Former medical drivers Avinash Patil and Rupesh Patil led the operation. Police caught Avinash, Arshad, Sameer Sheikh, and Abdul Azim on the spot.

Overnight Arrests:

Police traced and arrested eight more accused overnight. Avinash was taking half the stock to Nashik; Arshad and others planned city sales. Courts remanded all 12 in police custody until September 18.

Arrested:

Avinash Patil, Rupesh Patil, Amol Yewale, Arshad Ibrahim Pathan (26, Bijjipura), Sameer Yunus Sheikh (23, Motikaranja), Abdul Azim Kadir Shah (30, Misarwadi), Mosin Amin Tamboli (25, Bijjipura), Sayyed Sameer Sayyed Shaukat (27, Bijjipura), Sohel Hanif Shah (24, Nawabpura), Rizwan Khan Rashid Khan (25, Rengtipura), Sayyed Altaf Jafar (22, Bijjipura).

Record Syndicate:

Police had monitored main traffickers Amol, Rupesh, and Avinash for a month. Investigations revealed 36 peddlers and known criminals linked to the syndicate. Nineteen face serious charges. Police confirmed strict action under the MOCCA Act.

Syndicate Operations:

• Ex-MRs started medical shops due to low salaries. Their GST and medical licenses were canceled, yet they continued placing orders. Police found a water plant registered under Amol’s shop.

• Orders were processed using pharmacies, agency operators, and doctors’ documents.

• They coordinated via chat apps, shared bank accounts, and vehicles.

Police Warn Runaways:

Earlier, ANC arrested four MRs. The syndicate targeted college campuses. Police are tracing every peddler. Several fled the city by Saturday afternoon.