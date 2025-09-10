Police claims unknown vehicle damaged barricades on Expressway

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Repair work has been ongoing for the past eight days on the 54-kilometre stretch of the Samruddhi Expressway. At the site in the Daulatabad jurisdiction, properly installed barricades were placed around the injectable nozzles used for the repair work. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Prashant Swami from the police commissionerate claimed that these barricades were damaged by some unknown vehicle.

A video showing nails on the expressway in the Daulatabad police jurisdiction went viral on social media on September 9 night. That very night, Daulatabad police along with Highway police reached the site. DCP Swami inspected the location on Wednesday morning and spoke to the media. He said that repair work was ongoing on the 54-kilometre stretch of the expressway, and no nails had been placed there. While lane number 1 was under repair, lanes 2 and 3 were open for traffic. Proper barricading was set up at the work site. Some unknown vehicle had damaged these barricades. Injectable nozzles had been installed to release chemicals for the repair work, and these nozzles were removed after completion of the work. Therefore, people should not believe any rumours, he added.

Swami also clarified that in the future, repair work will commence only after barricades, reflectors, and other necessary facilities are in place. Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Subhash Bhujang, ACP (Cantonment) Sanjay Sanap, Daulatabad Police Station Inspector Rekha Londhe, Police Inspector (Traffic) Amol Devkar, API Sachin Miradhe, and other officers were present during the inspection.

…and if a case had been registered

Daultabad police after reaching the spot asked the motorist who had shared the video to file a complaint. However, the individual refused to lodge a complaint with the police, stating that they had approached ‘MSRDC’ instead. Therefore, no case has been registered, informed PI Rekha Londhe.