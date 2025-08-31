Police constable caught red-handed taking Rs 5,000 bribe

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A police constable from MIDC Cidco police station was caught red-handed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) while accepting a Rs 5,000 bribe to push a case towards a “B summary” on Sunday.

The accused has been identified as constable Haider Abdul (54, Buckle No. 1094). According to officials, a case had been filed against the complainant on February 22 under IPC sections 123 and 3(5). On August 14, when the complainant visited the station, Shaikh allegedly demanded money to settle the case. The complainant, unwilling to pay, approached the ACB in Jalna on August 29. During a trap laid on Sunday afternoon, Shaikh admitted he had already taken Rs 10,000 of the Rs 20,000 bribe earlier and demanded the remaining Rs 5,000. As soon as he accepted the cash in the presence of a panch witness, the ACB team nabbed him. The operation was carried out under the supervision of DySP B. S. Jadhwar, with head constable Gajanan Ghaywat and personnel Gajendra Bhutekar, Manohar Bhutekar, Gajanan Kamble, and Ashok Raut. A case has been registered at MIDC Cidco police station.