Police constable killed while taking a turn

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 44-year-old police constable from the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) of city police was killed near Kachner Phata at 3.30 am, on Sunday, after a minibus (tempo traveller) hit a motorcycle.

The deceased has been identified as Avinash Narayan Joshi (Avishkar Colony, N-6). According to details, Avinash Joshi left the house on Saturday evening to meet his friend.

He met his friend at Kachner Phata at midnight and was returning home alone on his two-wheeler.

He tried to take a turn on the right side to fill with fuel at Kachner Phata. A tempo traveller (AP-29-U-5307) was heading towards Beed at a high speed. As soon as Joshi took the turn, he came under the tempo. He was thrown away long because of the speed of the tempo.

The front part of the tempo was got damaged. He sustained serious injuries and his food pipe was broken from his neck. So, he was killed on the spot. Karmad Police took the driver of tempo into their custody. PSI D D Bansode is on the case.

Daughter’s birthday celebrated on Saturday

The constable who was working with the city police was very sincere and honest in his duty. The entire police force was shocked by his death.

Joshi spent his weekly off on Saturday with family members. He leaves behind his parents, wife, one son (15 years old), daughter (13 years old) and a younger brother. He celebrated his daughter’s birthday on Saturday. He had promised his daughter that he would celebrate her birthday as per the ‘Tithi’ again.

His father called him at 2.30 am he did not until late at night. He informed his father he would return home in half an hour. However, he was killed in the next few hours. The promise he made to his daughter remained unfilled. The last rites were performed on him at the N-6 crematorium.

His father was an ex-serviceman who served in the police force of the district.

Following the footsteps of his father, Avinash served State Reserve Police Force for 15 years.

Later, he joined the city police force. He worked as an assistant at the chamber of the commissioner of police for five years. Later, he was transferred to the BDDS.

He had completed the bomb disposal training in Nashik a month ago. He had also done a drill instruction course in the police training centre. He was a trainer in Naxal-affected areas. He had completed 21 years of service last week. With his death, the city police lost two staff members in a week.