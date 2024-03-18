Police constitute 8 squads to crack murder mystery of Shahjapur entrepreneur

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The MIDC Waluj and Crime Branch police have formed eight squads to trace and arrest the assailants who had murdered the entrepreneur at Sajapur Shivar on Sunday evening.

The unidentified persons shot Sachin Sahebrao Narode (37, Balajinagar, Shahjapur) in his head on March 17 at 8 pm. He died on the spot. The police tried to resolve the mystery by investigating 3-4 persons close to him.

It is learnt that Sachin started a motorcycle showroom at Devgaon Rangari. The relationship with his wife was turning sour and the couple used to frequently clash with each other. The couple was blessed with an 11-year-old daughter Swaranjali.

It so happened that after the birth of his daughter, Sachin came close to a lady police constable posted in the rural area. Hence the clash between the couple reached the peak and they got divorced. Since then Sachin has been living with his parents (Sahebrao and Shobha) and his daughter.

It is learnt that Sachin obtained a loan of Rs 5 lakh on interest and gave it to Zubair Pathan, who was known to him. However, Zubair was delaying in repaying the loan. Hence Sahebrao Narode sold his house in Lasur and repaid the loan with interest

(Rs 6.25 lakh). Later on, Sachin started a small unit, Kalika Enterprises, manufacturing steel furniture in Wadgaon Shivar. The unit was running into losses, therefore, he sold out the machinery of the unit as well.

Live-in relationship

After getting divorced from his wife, Sachin was staying in a live-in- relationship with the lady constable. The constable had visited his parents' house many times. A few days ago, he gifted a car and a house to his lady love. He was repaying the loan instalment. Two months ago, Sachin’s car was burnt by some assailants. This led to a quarrel between Sachin and his lover and they separated from each other.

The MIDC Waluj and Crime Branch police, both geared up, and investigated persons, but could not find enough evidence. The mystery continued to prevail. Hence both the police formed four squads each and deployed them in different directions, said the MIDC Waluj’s police inspector Krishna Shinde and Crime Branch’s police inspector Sandeep Gurme.

Last rites in village

After the postmortem, the body was handed over to the relatives. Amid tight police security, the last rites on Sachin were held at his native village in Shillegaon (in Gangapur tehsil) today in the evening. Meanwhile, the incident had sent shocking waves in the industrial sector.