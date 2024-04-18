Police crackdown on ear splitting noise during Ram Navami procession

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : The police have filed cases against four organizer groups for exceeding noise limits during the Shri Ram Navami procession. The accused reportedly played music at dangerously high volumes using Dolby systems.

Organizers from Rajendra Sable Yuva Manch’s Sanket Doifode, Shri Ram Prasthan’s Akshay Balchand Kalda, Rashtriya Bajrang Dal’s Subhash Mokaria, and Ajabnagar Mitra Mandal’s Randhirsingh Ashaksingh Holiye allegedly ignored police warnings to lower the volume.

Sound levels exceeded safe limits

Over 40 processions took place across the city for Ram Navami, with a noticeable increase compared to last year. However, celebrations in Kranti Chowk and Barabhai Tazia exceeded noise levels. Following complaints, PSI Arvind Kumar and his team measured the sound intensity, reaching a staggering 119.5 decibels, far exceeding the recommended limit of 45 decibels during the day. The police requested the organisers to lower the noise, however, the organisers paid no heed to the request.

Noise exceeding recommended levels

There is also a provision to file a case and confiscate the DJ after noise violation. These rules were violated during Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti and Sri Ram Navami. Due to the shrill noise, the citizens along with the young and old, patients and the police had to suffer a lot.