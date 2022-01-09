Police crackdown on illegal liquor dealers in the city

Aurangabad, Jan 9:

Jinsi, Cidco and Chawani police have registered cases against illegal liquor dealers in their jurisdiction. PSI Gokul Thakur of the special investigation team of Jinsi police station got information that a person was transporting illicit liquor in Ravindranagar area. Ramnath Shankar Ganraj (Phulenagar, Peerbazar) was arrested. PI Venkatesh Kendre informed that 78 bottles of country liquor were found in his possession. A case has been registered in this regard.

In another incident, a team led by PSI Ashok Kendra of Cidco special investigation team received information that Munna Salim Ansari (Ambedkarnagar) was selling liquor in an open space. After being apprehended by the team, 27 bottles of country liquor were found in his possession. A case was registered against him at Cidco police station. In the third incident, Sharad Yogiraj Borde was caught selling illicit liquor at Bhavsingpura. Police seized 17 bottles from him. A case was registered at the Chawani police station.