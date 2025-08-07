Police-CSMC vows to free heritage sites from encroachments!

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Many historical sites in the city are currently either hidden under tin sheds or encroached upon by shops and houses. As part of the ongoing anti-encroachment drive, the administration has taken the initiative to free these important heritage sites from encroachments and help restore the city's former glory. Following requests from heritage enthusiasts, Police Commissioner Praveen Pawar and Municipal Corporation Administrator G Sreekanth held an important discussion on this issue in a meeting recently.

The city, known as the Tourism capital, houses hundreds of heritage monuments. However, these landmarks, which are the soul of the city, have recently been neglected. A delegation of heritage lovers, who have been persistently working to preserve this heritage, met Police Commissioner Praveen Pawar and requested his support. On Tuesday, a meeting regarding parking and encroachment issues in the city was held at the Police Commissioner’s office. In the meeting, Commissioner Pawar and Municipal Administrator G Sreekanth jointly decided to address this issue.

144 heritage sites under municipal jurisdiction

There are 144 heritage monuments under the jurisdiction of the municipal corporation. However, due to negligence, around 70 per cent of these structures are on the verge of disappearing.

Meanwhile, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is the custodian of monuments Aurangabad Caves and Bibi Ka Maqbara located in the city.

Besides, 10 heritage places which are under custodianship of the Department of State Archaeology include Sunehri Mahal, Panchakki, Khandoba Temple (Satara), three gates - Makai Gate, Bhadkal Gate, and Delhi Gate.

Encroachments ruined the beauty

Even though Panchakki is a state-protected monument, illegal stalls and businesses have been set up inside the premises. It has also been observed that even though the Department of Archaeology doesn’t charge entry fees, illegal ticket counters are operating on the road. In addition to this, several sites like Bibi Ka Maqbara, Makai and Bhadkal Gates, Daulatabad Fort, Kile Ark area, Mardana Mahal, Zenana Mahal, Aamkhas Maidan, Himayat Baugh, etc are also heavily encroached upon, hiding these heritage structures.

Meeting of all departments

Before the anti-encroachment drive begins, a meeting will be held with all concerned departments and government bodies responsible for these properties, along with the municipal corporation and police department. This meeting will be organised soon, and the campaign will be launched accordingly.

City holds unique historical importance

“The city holds exceptional historical significance. It is the district with the highest number of heritage sites in the state. To restore the city to its former glory, heritage and history enthusiasts are demanding that these heritage sites be freed from encroachments. Discussions are ongoing with the municipal administrator, and these sites will soon "breathe freely," said the Police Commissioner Praveen Pawar.