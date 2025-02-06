Police custody extended for 4 accused in Friend’s Murder

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Four men accused of murdering their friend Kalpesh Rupekar over a minor verbal dispute will remain in police custody until Tomorrow, following the orders of Chief Judicial Magistrate R.S. Jambotkar on Thursday.

The accused Vaibhav Malode (29), Vaibhav Giri (25), Prem Tingote (24), and Saurabh Bhole (24) were arrested after CCTV footage confirmed the fatal assault. The attack took place after an argument during a drinking session escalated into violence. According to the police, Kalpesh was beaten to death over a minor dispute about abusive language. His brother, Avinash Rupekar (29), filed a complaint at Kranti Chowk Police Station, leading to the arrest of the four men.

During Wednesday’s court hearing, Assistant Public Prosecutor Aamer Qazi argued that additional suspects, seen in the CCTV footage, were yet to be identified and arrested. Given the ongoing investigation and possible new leads, the police sought an extension of the accused’s custody. With the case unfolding, investigators are now tracking potential accomplices and determining the full scope of the crime.