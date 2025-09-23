Police deploys 288 women constabulary during Navratri festival

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

During Navratri celebrations, action will be taken against mandals playing obscene or vulgar songs during Ras Garba and Dandiya events. To ensure an immediate response to any complaint during the festivities, the Commissioner of Police (CP) Pravin Pawar has set up a special squad comprising 4 officers and 25 constables. In addition, 3 Damini squads with 25 women constables, along with 229 women amaldars, apart from one female constable from each police station, will be on duty—making a total of 288 women police constables deployed to safeguard women during Ras Garba events.

Police station in-charges have been instructed to take strict action against habitual offenders and those repeatedly disturbing public peace. Three companies of armed SRPF jawans have been stationed at three locations in the city, while two riot-control squads will remain active round the clock. On Monday, the CP reviewed the security arrangements and directed officers to keep a close watch on anti-social elements. For Navratri security, 26 police inspectors, 67 assistant inspectors and sub-inspectors, 1,112 male constables, and 229 women constables will be deployed.

13 sensitive locations to have armed police

Lota Karanja, Shahganj, Raja Bazar, Sillekhana, Gandhinagar, Lanjigaon, Ambedkarnagar, Azad Chowk, Chishtiya Chowk, Sanjaynagar, Kiradpura, Deolai Chowk, and Ohar will be guarded by armed forces.

3 damini squads and 17 anti-harassment squads

During Ras Dandiya, women and girls are often harassed by miscreants through stalking or lewd comments. To curb this, male and female personnel from each police station will monitor mandals directly.

In both city circles, one assistant inspector, three male, and one female constable will patrol.

Three Damini squads will visit mandals across the city between 6.00 pm and 10.30 pm daily.

Mandatory patrol notebooks

Each mandal will have one police constable appointed as a coordinator for security and planning. After every visit, details must be recorded in a patrol notebook.

Direct complaint to the commissioner

The Commissioner of Police, Pravin Pawar said, “If women or girls face harassment from miscreants during Ras Dandiya, they can directly WhatsApp me on 9226514001. A special squad of 25 personnel and 4 officers is assigned for this purpose. No one should tolerate harassment. The identity of the complainant will be kept confidential.”