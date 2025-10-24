Police “Dhind pattern” fails: Criminals continue daily looting in the city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Despite the city police introducing the “Dhind Pattern” to curb crime, criminals continue to attack citizens openly. In the past three days, Mukundwadi saw two public robberies and a murder linked to intoxication, while a young man was threatened and robbed on the Bypass.

Lawyer assaulted and robbed

On October 23 at 3.30 am, Advocate Kushwaha (35, Rajendranagar) reached Mukundwadi railway station. Sitting near the ticket counter, four men approached him demanding money. When Kushwaha refused, they kicked and punched him, stole Rs 6,000, and injured him by throwing a stone. He was treated at a hospital and filed a complaint at the Mukundwadi police station.

---------

Hotel owner attacked with chili powder

A similar incident occurred on October 20. Baburao Gond (56), who owns a hotel near the railway station, refused a request for free cigarettes from Pradeep Rathod and an accomplice. They called other criminals, assaulted Gond, and threw chili powder into his eyes, forcibly taking Rs 17,000. The attackers threatened him against reporting the crime.

---------

Young man robbed at knifepoint

Also on October 20, Ronit Wagh (24), a cake shop owner, was talking to his girlfriend near Jain International School around 7 pm. Two men attacked him with a sharp weapon, snatched his 2-tola gold chain, and fled. Satara police are investigating. Citizens are increasingly worried as repeated robberies highlight the failure of current police measures to ensure public safety.