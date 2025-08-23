Police Didi and Kaka win students’ trust through Damini Squad drive

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The city police’s ‘Didi-Kaka’ and ‘Damini Squad’ initiative, launched to ensure safety for students, has reached 66,650 students in just seven months.

The squad visited 167 schools and colleges, holding direct interactions on traffic discipline, de-addiction, women’s safety, cybercrime, and emergency help. The campaign was launched on police commissioner Pravin Pawar’s directives following rising cases of harassment, eve-teasing, child marriages, and runaway minors. By engaging with students, police aim to build confidence and awareness about law and order. Students are taught to dial 112 in emergencies, and also given helpline numbers of the police control room, Damini Squad, childline, women’s safety desk, and cybercrime unit. Alongside awareness, the squad has taken action on the ground acting against 52 miscreants, attending 137 distress calls, resolving 165 complaints of senior citizens, and making over 1,100 visits to isolated spots. Notably, they prevented eight women from suicide and stopped nine child marriages. “During school visits, we hear personal and social issues students face. We try to resolve them at the squad level,” said police sub inspector Kanchan Mirdhe, head of Damini Squad. The initiative has not only curbed crimes but also built a bridge of trust between students and the police.

----------------

How and where to seek help during emergencies?

• Dial 112

• Police Control Room: 0240-2240500 / 9226514013

• Damini Squad: 1091 / 0240-2240500

• Child Care: 1098

• Women’s Safety: 1091

• Cyber Crime: 1930 / 0240-2326514