Police ensures peaceful celebration of Ramzan Eid

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Muslim brethren will be celebrating Ramzan Eid or Eid-ul-Fitr festival in the city and other parts of India on Thursday (April 11). The devotees will be praying the special prayers (namaz) at 21 or more important places like Eidgahs, and Masjids in the city. To maintain a peaceful environment in the city, the police administration will be maintaining tight security in different parts of the city.

The administration has demarcated 67 fixed points where a total of 228 policemen will be deployed for security. Besides, 42 senior police officers and 1682 police constabulary will maintain security for 24 hours.

The Holy Ramzan started on March 11 and the Muslims after observing fast for 30 days will be celebrating Eid on April 11. This is one of the two important festivals of Muslims. Hence to avoid any untoward incident and ensure that the celebration is held peacefully, the police administration will be maintaining tight security in different parts of the city.

According to police assessment, 80,000 to 90,000 devotees are expected to perform prayers at Eidgah Chawani; 15,000 to 20,000 at Eidgah - Rauza Baugh; 8,000 to 9,000 at Eidgah - Osmanpura and 9,000 to 10,000 at Eidgah - Shahshokta Miyan Dargah (Railway Station) during the early morning hours on Thursday.

Box

18 sensitive spots have been identified and one armed jawan and three constables will patrol each spot.

Police deploy a team comprising 4 deputy commissioners of police (DCPs), 4 ACPs, 33 police inspectors (PIs), 119 assistant police inspectors and police sub-inspectors (APIs/PSIs), 1590 male cops and 80 female constables along with 12 videographers for 24 hours security in the city.

Parking Bays

The arrangement of parking vehicles (all types) has been made at Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Arts and Commerce College ground for the devotees heading towards Eidgah Chawani from Town Hall, Malik Amber Chowk, Makai Gate and Begumpura route. The devotees coming from Jubilee Park, Mehmood Darwaza, and Panchakki route will also park their vehicles on this ground.

The parking arrangement for devotees coming from Mill Corner, Barapulla Gate, and Milind Chowk route has been made at Milind Science College ground.