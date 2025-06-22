Police fail again; accused in fake currency case walks free

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

City police failed to produce mandatory arrest documents, leading to the release of an accused in a counterfeit currency case. The incident comes just days after judicial rebuke in the Mukundwadi murder case for similar lapses.

The 10th Judicial Magistrate First Class court granted bail to Rajan Bramhe, a resident of Songaon, Rahuri (Ahilyanagar), arrested on June 21 from Loni. Police had sought five days’ custody, but failed to provide a written arrest notice bearing the accused’s signature, as mandated by the Supreme Court. Defense lawyers Adv. Santosh Lokhande and Adv. Sunita Sonawane pointed out the missing documentation. When police failed to submit proof, the court granted immediate bail, citing violation of legal procedure.Earlier, two other accused were arrested near Cantonment Bazaar on June 19 with counterfeit notes, while a third, Manik Awhad, was nabbed from Waluj. All were booked at Cantonment police station. “His lawyers pointed out the missing arrest notice signature. Bail was granted accordingly.” PSI Sanjay Rokade, investigating officer, Cantonment Police Station.