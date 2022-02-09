Police file charge-sheet in 3 day in molestation case

Aurangabad, Feb 9:

Vedantnagar police after registering a molestation case against a hardcore criminal and submitted the charge-sheet after investigation in just three days.

Police said accused Mangesh Maroti Bhalerao (Rajeevnagar, Railway Station area) is an banished criminal on police record. Deputy commissoner of police had expelled him from the city due to his increased criminal acitivities in Rajeev Gandhinagar. However, his activities continued.

On February 5, he forcibly entered in a house of a woman and molested her. A case in this regard was lodged next day. The police investigated and registered a case of molestation and breaching the banishing order. Accused Bhalerao was arrested and a charge-sheet was submitted in the court after investigation in just 72 hours.