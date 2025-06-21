Police foil road blockade in Mukundwadi; debris clearing begins after demolition drive

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A day after the municipal corporation’s anti-encroachment drive in Mukundwadi, some affected residents attempted to block traffic on Saturday morning. However, police intervened swiftly and prevented the protestors from occupying the road. The group raised slogans against the administration before dispersing following police action.

The municipal corporation, supported by a police force, demolished 229 unauthorized structures including homes and shops on both sides of the service road in Mukundwadi and Sanjaynagar, along Jalna Road on Friday. The action was part of a large-scale encroachment clearance effort. Encroachment holders, angered by the move, alleged that the drive was politically motivated and directly targeted them. They accused three BJP MLAs of influencing the demolition process. On Saturday morning, a group gathered at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue in Mukundwadi and staged a sit-in protest. The protestors later moved to block the road but were stopped by police deployed in advance to manage the situation.

Meanwhile, the atmosphere in Mukundwadi on Saturday was relatively calm. Though demolition activities were not carried out, JCB machines of the municipal corporation were seen clearing debris and lifting cement rubble left behind by the bulldozers. Several encroachers whose structures had been removed were seen vacating the area, especially near the API Corner signal. Police maintained a visible presence throughout the day to ensure law and order. Civic officials stated that the debris removal would continue over the next few days as part of the area’s post-demolition cleanup.